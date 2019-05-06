Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky receives $10,000 State Farm Good Neighbor Grant

Junior Achievement was awarded a $10,000 State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant to provide more career-focused programs to students in South Central Kentucky.

The grant funds will be used to support Junior Achievement’s programs on financial literacy, work-readiness, and entrepreneurship that are available to K-12 students in the surrounding nine counties.

Junior Achievement applied for the funding to aid them in their goal of providing proven curricula to student participants, encouraging them to complete their formal K-12 education, consider additional career-focused education, and become valued employees in their desired careers.

Through a greater understanding of the career options and employer expectations, Junior Achievement will create a pipeline of educated, skilled, and talented employees for companies in need of employees that will drive them to become more productive and successful in a global economy.

This is the third consecutive year Junior Achievement has received support from the State Farm Good Neighbor Program.

