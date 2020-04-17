Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recognizes local volunteers for outstanding service

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky would like to recognize our community volunteers and the outstanding job they do for Volunteer Appreciation Week.

We are very appreciative of their service and support for Junior Achievement and fostering our programs of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills. JASCKY is fortunate to have a number of incredible volunteers, but we would like to give special recognition to the following volunteers for their exceptional dedication and service to Junior Achievement. They are being recognized during the National Volunteer Week (April 19-25, 2020) celebration, which honors people who dedicate themselves to taking action and solving problems in their communities.

Allen County: Sue Meador (Life Skills)

Barren County: Leigh Witty (Monticello Banking Company)

Butler County: Kay Romans (Morgantown Bank and Trust)

Edmonson County: Amanda Denham (Edmonson County Schools volunteer; PTO)

Hart County: Morgan Lindsey (Hart County Schools)

Logan County: Taylor Shutt (Logan County Public Library

Simpson County: Robin Hollingsworth (Simpson County Schools)

Warren County: Stacey Gish (Western Kentucky University)

Cindy Rider (Retired Warren County Public Schools)

“These volunteers have been an invaluable part of making Junior Achievement so successful in South Central Kentucky,” said Casey Birge, president of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “They have brought their personal and professional experiences to students in the community and have helped them make the connection between what they are learning in school and what they will need to

succeed in work and life.”

Locally, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served almost 12,800 students in the 2018-2019 school year. These volunteers are a part of a national network of business and community volunteers who are helping young people develop the competence, confidence and character needed for success in school, work, and life.

“These volunteers have helped reinforce the value of an education to countless students,” Birge said. “They are a wonderful example of how one person can make such a huge difference in the lives of young people in our community.”

