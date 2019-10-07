Louisville jury awards LMPD lieutenant $1.2 million in harassment case

A Louisville jury awards $1.2 million to a Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant who filed a sexual harassment case against LMPD.

The jury ruled the department failed to protect Jill Hume from another lieutenant, Rob Shadle, who was stalking her and sending her inappropriate sexual pictures.

Hume said her boss told her the other lieutenant didn't mean it.

Shadle has since been removed from the force's hostage negotiation team. Shadle's attorney said the removal should have been punishment enough.