Just Like Summer!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, June 28, 2019

A typical Summer pattern lives on through the weekend...the final one of June. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with just the slightest chance of a late-day thundershower Saturday. Remember, even though the chance of rain is low, any storm could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, lots of lightning and even some small hail. Otherwise, expect fair skies and hot temperatures to continue into early next week. Looking ahead to next week, scattered thunderstorms look possible both July 3rd (Thunderfest in BG) and July 4th festivities. High temps may dip a bit into the upper 80s by the end of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 91, Low 70, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 92, Low 70, winds NW-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 71, winds W-6

