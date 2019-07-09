Just Piddlin Farm begins work on annual corn maze

It may be the middle of summer, but at Just Piddlin Farm in South Union fall is on the brain.

"Really the summer time is the time we have got to get everything going so that we can be ready to open in September," said Jill Willingham, Owner of Just Piddlin Farm.

Tuesday, officials with Precision Mazes began work cutting down this year's corn maze, a concept they have been working together to design since February.

"[Precison Mazes] takes our GPS coordinates and makes the logo fit or the idea fit and then we discuss width of the trail, how many trails, and then he scans it out onto a grid on the computer," said Willingham.

From the computer to the field, the process of cutting down the corn maze takes about eight hours.

This is the sixth year the farm has had a corn maze and this year's concept is designed around the Ford logo inspired by their sponsor Hunt Ford in Franklin.

"So regular corn may look like it's, you know, got a lot of corn stalks in there, which it does, but we actually cross plant, which means we plant both directions to make it really, really thick so that when we cut the paths you can't see from one alleyway to another, it makes it a little more challenging," said Willingham.

Once complete the corn maze will have about two and a half miles of walking trails within the maze, which could take an average of 40 minutes to complete.

Just Piddlin Farm will open the second weekend of September and also offers a pumpkin patch and children's games.

The corn maze costs seven dollars.

For more information, you can contact the farm at (270) 542-6769.