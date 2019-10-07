Just Piddlin Farm and Pumpkin Patch extends hours for Fall Break

If you're looking to do a little bit of piddlin this fall break, a local farm might just be the place for you.

Just Piddlin Farms and Pumpkin Patch are open once again and they've got something for the whole family.

You can pet some pigs and many other animals, roll around in their corn pit or let the kids hang in the play zone. They also have hay rides and even a corn maze.

And when you've exhausted the little ones, you can get a bite to eat made with all things farm fresh at "The Hive".

"We've got a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds and things for people to pick from, and then our play zone for the kids is very inviting and very kid friendly. We want everyone to bring their family out," said owner, Chip Willingham.

Just Piddlin Farm is open everyday this weekend until 6PM. in honor of fall break. Regular hours are Monday-Friday including Sunday 10AM til 5PM and Saturday's until 6PM

Directions:

10830 S. Morgantown Rd, Woodburn, KY 42170

(270)-542-6769