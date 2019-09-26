Just When It Felt Like Summer Was Over...

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Thursday, September 26, 2019
A few places caught a light shower Wednesday. The small rain chance continues through Thursday morning as a weak cold front slips through. Highs drop back down into the lower 80s Thursday, with a fairly comfortable Thursday night on tap. After that, it's MORE Summer heat! Highs skyrocket back into the 90s this weekend, with near record-high temps possible as we close out September and move into October. Drought conditions along with burn bans will continue for the foreseeable future.
THURSDAY: Few AM T/Showers, then Mostly Sunny, Cooler
High 83, Low 58, winds NW-6
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Hot
High 91, Low 67, winds SW-10
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot
High 92, Low 66, winds SW-8
