Just When It Felt Like Summer Was Over...

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, September 26, 2019

A few places caught a light shower Wednesday. The small rain chance continues through Thursday morning as a weak cold front slips through. Highs drop back down into the lower 80s Thursday, with a fairly comfortable Thursday night on tap. After that, it's MORE Summer heat! Highs skyrocket back into the 90s this weekend, with near record-high temps possible as we close out September and move into October. Drought conditions along with burn bans will continue for the foreseeable future.

THURSDAY: Few AM T/Showers, then Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 83, Low 58, winds NW-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Hot

High 91, Low 67, winds SW-10

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 92, Low 66, winds SW-8

