Justin Stinson resigns as Lady Scotties head basketball coach

Glasgow high school has announced that Lady Scotties head basketball coach Justin Stinson has resigned. The school announced that Stinson is moving on to focus more on his existing administrative role to better prepare himself for a prospective principal position.

Coach Stinson had a great 10-year tenure and has been the most successful in school history, as well as one of the most successful in the 4th Region. During his tenure, Coach Stinson's teams have compiled a record of 227-83 with a 73% winning percentage.

Eight times he has led the Lady Scotties to 20+ win seasons and his teams have advanced to the 4th Region Tourney in 9 of the last 10 seasons in one of the toughest girls basketball districts in the state. Coach Stinson has led the Lady Scotties to the only two 4th Region titles in school history in 2012 and 2014.

His team also captured the Class A State Title in 2014, as well as the 4th Region Runner-Up in 2016.