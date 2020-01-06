Juvenile leads high-speed pursuit from Caneyville to Morgantown

Around noon on Sunday, January 5, a Grayson County Sheriff's sergeant responded to a suspicious vehicle on Morgantown St. in Caneyville.

Upon contact with the vehicle, the driver, who was a juvenile, put the car in drive and sped away. The vehicle in question also fits the description of one that was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Speeds during the pursuit reached over 100 miles per hour. GCSO says the passenger, Aaron Crowe, 18, from Scottsville, began chucking pieces of wood and other debris at the sergeant's cruiser during the chase.

The pursuit continued on KY 79 into Butler County near the city limits of Morgantown. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist as the vehicle stopped in a drive on KY 79, where the occupants then fled on foot.

The Grayson County Sheriff's sergeant ran and caught up with the passenger as Butler County Sheriff's Office apprehended the driver.

During the struggle with the passenger, the Grayson County officer fractured his finger and sprained his ankle, but managed to place Crowe in custody.

Crowe was charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property $500-$10,000, Assault 2nd Degree (Police Officer) and Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer). He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

The juvenile, who was already wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice, was charged with similar charges and lodged in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.