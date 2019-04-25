K-9 deployed, two busted for drug charges in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -- Two people from out of town were arrested for meth-related charges in Cave City.

On Wednesday night, Cave City Police pulled over a white Escalade on Happy Valley Road for driving carelessly.

K-9 Jax was deployed, who made a positive alert for drugs.

Among other charges, 46-year-old Robert Ethier of Louisville was arrested for possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of drugs.

44-year-old Tammy McGaughey of Shepherdsville was arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

They were taken to the Barren County Jail.

 
