K9 Joe helps arrest two for drug charges on Cumberland Parkway

Glasgow Police Department's K9 assisted in two drug arrests on Sunday.

Glasgow Police made a traffic stop for speeding on the Cumberland Parkway.

Police say James Finn, of Scottsville, refused to give authorities consent to search the vehicle.

That's when police deployed K9 Joe, who gave a positive alert. Officers then searched and were able to find 13.5 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Finn was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of meth) and speeding 18 miles per hour over the limit.

Norma Wilson of Glasgow was arrested for marijuana possession and trafficking a controlled substance as well.

K9 Joe is a Labrador Retriever who was added to the department earlier this year in April.