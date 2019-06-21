KFC announces Cheetos Chicken Sandwich

Kentucky Fried Chicken will debut its new KFC Cheetos Chicken Sandwich on July 1.
(WBKO) -- KFC took to Twitter with a special announcement: the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich.

The collaboration between the two snack giants will debut nationwide July 1.




 
