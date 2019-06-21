KFC announces Cheetos Chicken Sandwich

(WBKO) -- KFC took to Twitter with a special announcement: the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich.
The collaboration between the two snack giants will debut nationwide July 1.
Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC— KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019
With love from the proud parents, @KFC and #Cheetos. Available nationwide July 1st. #KFCCheetosSandwich pic.twitter.com/tFfZeWn8ak— Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) June 20, 2019