Two people are arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Elizabethtown.

Thursday, the Elizabethtown Police Department responded to a possible homicide that had occurred at 398 Wise Lane in Hardin County.

As Kentucky State Police detectives searched the residence at 398 Wise Lane in Hardin County, they found a victim, 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding of Elizabethtown, deceased inside the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.

The two suspects, 27-year-old Jacob Lugmayer of Radcliff and 33-year-old Krystal A. Erbelding of Elizabethtown were taken into custody.

Lugmayer was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery and abuse of a corpse and Erbelding was charged with murder, robbery and abuse of a corpse.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later today at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The investigation is ongoing.