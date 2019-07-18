KSP Charges Daviess Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Thursday the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brandon M. Sally, 46, on charges related to rape, sodomy, promoting/use of a sexual performance by a minor, and distribution/possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after discovering Sally sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Owensboro on July 18, where they found equipment used to facilitate the crime and took it to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Sally is currently charged with 25 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class-D Felony), 33 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class-D Felony), 33 counts of promoting a minor in under 16 in a sexual performance (Class-B Felony), 3 counts of sodomy 1st (Class-B Felony), 1 count of rape 1st (Class-B Felony), and 3 counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance (Class-B Felony). Each Class-D felony count is punishable by 1 to 5 years in prison and each Class-B felony count is punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison. Sally was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

