KSP Charges Muhlenberg County couple with child sexual exploitation offenses

Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested William D. Zguro Jr., 51, and Roseanne L. Zguro, 50, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The Zguro’s were arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The investigation by the Powderly Police Department, recovered a lost phone containing child sexual abuse material from a local retail store.

A search warrant was obtained for the Zguro’s residence in Greenville Tuesday.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Zguro is currently charged with ten counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony).

Mrs. Zguro is currently charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony).

Each count of a Class D felony is punishable by one to five years in prison.

The Zguro’s were also charged with unrelated drug possession offenses and subsequently were lodged on all offenses in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.