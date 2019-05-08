KSP Charges Taylor Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Kentucky State police say they arrested a man in Campbellsville on Monday on charges related to promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

Reed E. Benningfield, 34, was arrested after officials say they recieved an anonymous tip to the KSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect had successfully installed a video recording device to capture a female child in the shower.

Officials say they executed a search warrant at a residence in Campbellsville and found equipment used for the crime.

KSP says everything was seized and taken to the forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Benningfield is currently charged with three counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Each charge is a Class-B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

He was taken to the Taylor County Jail.