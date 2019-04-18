KSP Charges Taylor County Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch say they arrested a Taylor County man for possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Officials say William Edwards, 29, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch say they began the investigation after discovering the suspect possessing files of child sexual exploitation online.

After receiving a search warrant at a residence in Campbellsville on Wednesday night. Equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Edwards is currently charged with forty counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Taylor County Jail.