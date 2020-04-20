KSP charges a Martin Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Monday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Martin County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

23-year-old Casey Booth was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment believed to be used in the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Booth is currently charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Booth was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.