KSP: Father arrested, three-year-old tests positive for meth

A Hart County father is facing several charges, including criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, after Kentucky State Police received a call from Hardin Memorial Hospital about a three-year-old brought in with head trauma.

According to the citation, KSP responded to the hospital Saturday around 5:30 pm and learned the three-year-old's parents, Keith and Leslie Riggs, brought the child to the hospital where the juvenile tested positive for meth.

KSP executed a search warrant of Riggs' home and found more than 5 grams of meth, 1 Clonazepam pill, and .05 grams of an unidentified dark crystal substance. KSP says, two other children, an eight and three-year-old, were home during the search.

KSP arrested Keith Riggs at his home. They say during his arrested he admitted he and his wife both use meth. He stated he eats meth and his wife smokes it.

Riggs further added he did not know how the child ingested meth, but admitted it was possible that the child found meth inside the home and had eaten it.

KSP charged Keith Riggs with criminal abuse second degree, trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.