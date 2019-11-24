KSP: Georgia man arrested after driving to KY to have sex with Rowan Co. student

A Georgia man is in the Rowan County Detention Center after Kentucky State Police say he sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to a Rowan County student and then attempted to meet up with the student for sex.

Television station WSAZ reports that Troopers were contacted by Rowan County Schools officials about messages sent to a student from 46-year-old Eric “Duane” Elmore, of Columbus, Georgia.

After authorities reviewed the messages, they say they worked with the student and the student’s mother to set up a bogus meeting with Elmore.

They say Elmore drove from Charlotte, North Carolina to Morehead with the intent of having sex with the juvenile, but when he showed up, he was arrested.

Elmore faces five counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor, a charge of prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor, and one count of conspiracy to commit rape.