KSP investigates fatal officer involved shooting in Cumberland County

The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer- involved-shooting that occurred in Cumberland County following a pursuit by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a silver Cobalt at around 10:00 a.m., after receiving complaints that it was driving recklessly on KY-61 just south of Burkesville.

KSP said the driver failed to stop, and led police on a pursuit that traveled onto KY-90, heading east toward Clinton County. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a ditch after losing control of his vehicle.

KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit, and after arriving at the scene they were confronted in an aggressive manner by the driver who was armed with a knife.

KSP said as a result of the encounter shots were fired, and the suspect sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.