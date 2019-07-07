KSP: Man killed in crash on I-65 Sunday morning

Kentucky State Police Troopers say a man from Milwaukee, WI was killed early Sunday morning in a wreck on I-65.

Troopers say the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning near mile marker 67 around the Munfordville area.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that 56-year-old Anthony Todd Davenport was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala when, for an unknown reason, he left the right shoulder of the roadway, losing control of the car.

Troopers say Davenport’s car re-entered the road and crossed all northbound lanes and hit a concrete barrier wall. They add his car flipped at least once before stopping the in right lane.

Davenport was pronounced dead on scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger, 50-year-old Deshevia Phillips of Milwaukee, WI, was transported from the scene and taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Jarrod Lewis. Trooper Lewis was assisted on scene by Hart County EMS, Hart County Emergency Management, Hart County Coroner and other KSP personnel. No further information is available for release at this time.