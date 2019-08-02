KSP: Murder suspect shot, killed by police in Jackson Co.

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County.

It happened on Rice Hill School Road in the McKee community Thursday.

Troopers say David Willoughby, 54, died after state police returned fire. Troopers say he tried striking an officer with his vehicle.

KSP says this all started in Montgomery County. They say Willoughby was a suspect in a homicide on Welch Road in Jeffersonville.

Troopers say Willoughby killed another person and ran.

That victim has been identified as 54-year-old Anna Gail Stephens of Jeffersonville.

Officers chased Willoughby through three counties including Estill County. KSP says that's where an officer tried to stop him at 2 p.m. Thursday. KSP say that had a report of a driver driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. Investigators say Willoughby came to a stop on Knob Lick Road and backed his car into an officer.

The pursuit ended in Jackson County on Rice Hill School Road. Troopers say Willoughby drove into a wooded area. Troopers established a perimeter and searched for Willoughby's truck.

KSP says Willoughby then tried to flee again, striking multiple law enforcement vehicles. That's when troopers say they were forced to fire shots and Willoughby was hit. The Jackson County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

KSP confirms no police were injured.

Troopers had the road blocked off while they investigate.

