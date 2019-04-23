KSP Post 15 taking part in drug take back Saturday

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 27.

Citizens can dispose of their current or outdated unwanted medication either in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box.

Identifying information should be removed any from the prescription label.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container, and the cap should be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Intravenous solutions, injectable medications, and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood borne pathogens.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

The collection point will be at Kentucky State Police Post 15, located at 1118 Jamestown Street in Columbia.