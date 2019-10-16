KSP Post 3 welcomes new victim's advocate

Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes a new addition to its staff.

Shannon Pickett is the new victim advocate.

Pickett is a graduate from Western Kentucky University, where she received a degree in English, a Master's degree in Secondary Education and a Rank 1 in School Administration.

Pickett is a Munfordville native and has spent the last 27 years as a local educator.

She currently lives in Glasgow with her husband Kevin Pickett.

As part of the Victim Advocate and Services Support Program (VASS), Pickett will receive Foundational Trauma-Informed Care training through the University of Kentucky.

She will assist those victims with critical needs, provide emotional support and assist with victim compensation by helping victims obtain and complete required paperwork.

Captain Tim Adams commented "We are happy to welcome Shannon to Post 3. She will be a pivotal part in our Post's ability to provide immediate support to victims of crime and those involved in critical incidents."