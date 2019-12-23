KSP: Search continues for escaped inmates

The search continues for two escaped inmates from two separate incidents from last week.

The first happened Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m. Officials say 36-year-old Michael Lane walked away while on work release near Scottsville Road and Oliver Street in Bowling Green.

Lane was booked in jail for several charges including receiving stolen property of 10,000 dollars or more, theft by unlawful taking, and persistent felony offender.

The second incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Officials say two inmates, Kevin Allen and Matthew Hicks, escaped from Allen County Sheriff's custody while being transported to Allen County for court.

Police say Hicks was arrested not long after fleeing police, but Allen stole a vehicle and got away from police.

Allen is facing several charges including robbery first degree, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and persistent felony offender.

"I know a lot of times people don't want to get involved, but what we are asking you to do you can remain anonymous, you can call your local police department, you can contact the Kentucky State Police, there is actually the Kentucky State Police app you can get on and send a text to if you have information on where they are at," said Kentucky State Police Trooper, Jonathan McChesney.

Lane is described as a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Allen is described as a white man, with brown eyes, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing 180 pounds.

KSP troopers are sending a warning to anyone who may be helping the two men evade police.

"Especially this time of year with the holidays coming up we feel like they are probably going to be reaching out to friends and family asking for help, maybe a place to stay," said McChesney. "I'd like to caution you if you do that there is a possibility of prosecution for hindering apprehension of a fugitive."

Kentucky State Police say anytime an inmate escapes custody their level of desperation goes up and the community should consider them dangerous.