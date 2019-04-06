KSP seeking public’s help in home invasion in Trigg County

The Kentucky State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Trigg County Saturday morning.

According to officials, a home invasion on Compton Road occurred around 2 a.m. KSP says two black males knocked on a door, wearing fake law enforcement equipment and claimed they were Trigg County Sheriff's Deputies.

Authorities report the two men, along with two other black males rushed into the house and detained the adults and juveniles inside the home.

The men then stole several items inside the house before leaving in an unknown car that went in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police say no one was injured during the home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.