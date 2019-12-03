KSP Trooper eats pizza to fundraise for Shop with a Trooper

As part of an effort to help fundraise for Shop with a Trooper, the Kentucky State Police held their first annual Dust-a-Thon.

Professional Eater and Kentucky State Trooper, Bartley Weaver, gave all he could stomach to down as many pieces of pizza within 30 minutes.

All donations and pledges at Tuesday's fundraiser at Larry's Pizza (including 10% of all dine in sales during the event benefited KSP SWAT as well).

Shop with a Trooper takes place every December. Participating kids will be able to pick out much needed clothes, food, and toys they can enjoy Christmas morning.

Weaver finished the night with 47 pieces of pizza.