KSP: Woman found passed out in car with guns, drugs, and cash

Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan said they received a call about a woman passed out in a car Saturday night.

The car was located in the parking lot of the Grab and Go Market in the Gray community of Knox County.

Troopers said they found Amanda Vanmeter of Louisville passed out in the driver’s seat with a large amount of cash in her lap.

After looking in the car, officers say they saw several syringes, a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a pistol.

During a search of the car, officials said troopers found two grams of methamphetamine, three handguns, $6,426 in cash, digital scales and several different types of pills.

Vanmeter was arrested and is being held at the Knox County Detention Center. She was charged with the following:

• Trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense -

2 grams Methamphetamine

• Trafficking in legend drugs 1st offense

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Drug paraphernalia

• DUI 1st degree