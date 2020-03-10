KSP accepting applications for telecommunicator

Kentucky State Police is now accepting applications for two positions of Police Telecommunicator I for Post 16 in Henderson.

Post 16 serves Henderson, Union, Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean Counties. Interested applicants should visit the website:

https://personnel.ky.gov

Requirements

Must be 18 years of age or older

High school graduate

No felony convictions or other crimes of moral turpitude

Mandatory background check

If employed as a KSP Telecommunicator, submission to random drug testing will be mandatory during the course of employment.

The starting yearly salary for Police Telecommunicator I is $24,096.76 a plus an additional $5,500 in stipends. Health, dental, retirement and life insurance benefits as well.

Applications must be submitted on-line to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet at: https://kypersonnelcabinet.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=15127&site=2

Anyone with questions or inquiries about this position may contact Telecommunication Supervisor Blake Smith at Kentucky State Police Post 16--Henderson 270-826-3312.