KSP arrest Clarksville man after pursuit

Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police in Madisonville and the Hopkinsville Police Department pursued a 2020 black Jeep on US-41 south of Hopkinsville.

The vehicle had fled from Montgomery County Deputies earlier that day, when one of their deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on a traffic stop.

The pursuit continued to the Pennyrile Parkway, and then westbound to Interstate 24.

Near the 63-mile marker, a Cadiz Police Officer successfully used a tire deflation device and the Jeep finally came to a stop around mile marker 58.

The driver, Daniel W. Mosely, 32, of Clarksville, was apprehended without incident.

Mosely was arrested and lodged in the Christian County Detention Center, where he was charged with the following:

Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit

Reckless Driving

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense- (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

DUI 4th (Aggravated Circumstances)

Driving DUI Suspended License- 3rd Offense (Aggravated Circumstances)

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree

Using Restricted Ammo During Felony (No Shots)

Mosely was also served a Christian county warrant for Probation Violation (For Felony Offense), and a Montgomery County warrant for Fugitive.