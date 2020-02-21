KSP arrest Owensboro women for driving high with six unrestrained children

Three young women from Owensboro have been arrested after allegedly driving an SUV while high and carrying six young children without their seat belts on.

Wednesday evening in Ohio County, Kentucky State Police clocked a speeding white SUV going 27 miles per hour over the speed limit.

According to the arrest citation, the trooper stopped the vehicle just inside the Daviess County line, finding several small children in the back without proper seat belts on, and a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Police say the driver and her passengers all seemed disoriented and had blood shot eyes.

The trooper conducted a field sobriety test on the driver, 18-year-old Krislon Talbott.

When police placed Talbott under arrested, she told the trooper she and the other adults has smoked marijuana shortly before the trooper stopped the car.

Police searched the vehicle, finding burnt marijuana roaches and fresh green marijuana with 20-year-old Allison Frazier, who allegedly took the baggie out of her pocket and threw it on the ground with the intention of concealing or destroying the evidence.

Police say at first they saw three small children in the car but then found three more sleeping in the rear cargo space of the vehicle without restraints.

Frazier was confirmed to be the babysitter of the children. All six kids were taken into custody by social services.

Talbott, Frazier, and the third adult, 19-year-old Peyton Coomes, all of Owensboro, were arrested on a slew of charges, including public intoxiation of a controlled substance, 1st degree wanton endangerment, failure to use child restraints, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Talbott was also charged with speeding 26 mph or over the speed limit, reckless driving, DUI, and not wearing a seat belt. Frazier was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence.