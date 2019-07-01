KSP arrests man after multiple attempts to flee

Saturday night, Kentucky State Police Troopers noticed a vehicle traveling on US 62 make a U-turn to avoid the safety checkpoint. Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop of the car near the 13000 block of US 62 when it fled. Troopers pursed the vehicle to the 14000 block where it stopped.

The operator, Kevin Bromwell, 53, of Louisville got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot as the troopers were dealing with the passenger. Bromwell managed to flee on foot for a short distance before being caught again.

Bromwell is charged with several offenses including operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st offense, fleeing or evading police 1st and 2nd degree and escape 3rd degree.

Browmwell was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.