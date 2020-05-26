KSP arrests 3 Muhlenberg County residents after traffic stop

Three Muhlenberg County residents were arrested after police said suspected LSD and a handgun was found in their car.

On Sunday, a Kentucky State Police Trooper saw a Dodge Journey traveling at a high rate of speed on KY 181, three miles north of Greenville.

KSP said the trooper initiated a traffic stop on the car, where he identified the operator as 36-year-old Robert Noffsinger, of Bremen. Also in the vehicle were two passengers, 25-year-old Amber Allen of Greenville, and 27-year-old Dillon Noffsinger, of Bremen. KSP said the trooper discovered suspected LSD and a handgun in the vehicle.

Robert Noffsinger was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, where he was charged with Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD) (Enhancement).

Dillon Noffsinger and Amber Allen were also arrested and were charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD) (Enhancement).