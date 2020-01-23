KSP arrests 3 on drug charges in Muhlenberg County

Kentucky State Police say they stopped a 2008 Nissan Maxima for failing to signal properly before turning into a parking lot in Drakesboro at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday January 22.

Trooper Justin Cornett says a K-9 officer indicated there were drugs in the car. Officers then discovered suspected meth, marijuana, pills, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Troopers arrested the driver, Ricky Groves, age 40, of Graham. They also arrested his passengers, Carrie L. Groves, age 47, of Owensboro, and Jeremy Gidcumb, age 25, of Drakesboro. They were all taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center .

Ricky Groves is charged with:

1. Failure to or Improper Signal

2. Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Offense

3. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or > (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)

4. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (< 10 D.U. Opiates)

5. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified)

6. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified)

7. Possession of Marijuana

8. Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

9. Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree

Carrie Groves is charged with:

1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)

2. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 10 D.U. Opiates)

3. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified)

4. Possession of Marijuana

5. Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Jeremy Gidcumb is charged with:

1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)

2. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 10 D.U. Opiates)

3. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified)

4. Possession of Marijuana

5. Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

