KSP arrests Grayson County man for Child Sexual Exploitation

Friday the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 37-year-old Clayton R. Griffith of Clarkson, on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Griffith was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect possessing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a knock and talk on July 12, 2019, in Clarkson. Equipment used to commit the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Griffith was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center, charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.