KSP ask for tips after Facebook video shows arrest that ended in the death of a Glasgow man

According to Kentucky State Police, Jeremy Marr tried to break into a home on Cleveland Avenue Tuesday morning. Police say they tried to arrest him, but claim he had a medical episode and immediately contacted EMS. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a video is circulating on Facebook which has sparked concern among citizens. It shows what appears to be Glasgow Police attempting to place Marr under arrest. It's unclear what happened leading up to the video.

Kentucky State Police told 13 News they are aware of the video and said, "Earlier today, KSP Post 3 was made aware of information circulating in connection to an active death investigation that we are working. This information will be gathered, along with any other evidence we receive, to assist in our investigation. We encourage anyone who may have knowledge or evidence of this incident to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010.”

This is a developing story.