KSP asking for help identifying truck involved in bridge strike

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a wreck which caused the Panther Creek bridge on KY 81 (Daviess County) to be shutdown.

Several witnesses identified the truck in the photo as the likely vehicle who struck the bridge pillars damaging its structural integrity.

This occurred on Monday, May 18, 2020 around 2:00-2:55 p.m.

Witnesses said the crane on the truck was left up and struck all support pillars.

Troopers are asking anyone who had a propane tank removed or delivered around that time and/or knows the owner/operator of the truck is to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312.