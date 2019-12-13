KSP charges Grant County man with child porn offenses

Kentucky State Police have charged a Grant County man on child pornography offenses.

On December 12, 27-year-old Robert Sexton was charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Sexton was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Sexton possessing files of child sexual exploitation.

The investigation resulted in conducting a knock and talk at a residence in Corinth on Thursday, December 12. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor is a Class-D Felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was taken in the Grant County Detention Center.