Johnson Co man charged with child exploitation charges

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Gary Eugene Richmond, 35, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Richmond is currently charged with twenty counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony).

Richmond was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.