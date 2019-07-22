KSP conducting death investigation in Muhlenberg County

The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating the death of a Bremen couple.

On Friday morning, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department contacted KSP in reference to a shooting at a home located at 785 St. Clair Road.

Officers say they discovered Darcy Markwell, 47, and her husband, Jon Tracy Markwell, 55, were dead in their home.

A preliminary investigation revealed each victim appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears Jon Tracy Markwell shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

The Muhlenberg County Coroner, Larry Vincent, pronounced both the victims dead at the scene.