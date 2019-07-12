KSP troopers in Edmonson County collect supplies to "Cram the Cruiser"

Cram the Cruiser was underway in two of our viewing area's counties on Friday, as Kentucky State Police partnered with local organizations to collect school supplies.

It's the 13th annual school supply drive for Edmonson County, one that makes a huge impact to kids right down the road.

Supply drives were stationed at the Chalybeate Dollar General and the Family Dollar in Brownsville.

"All this stuff goes directly back into the community, goes directly back into local schools, so you're helping the people you live around, and the kids that come in," said Trooper Daniel Priddy of KSP Post 3. "We want to just make sure that we do everything we can to have them have a successful school year."

KSP, along with local police agencies, the Family Resource Center, the Youth Service Center and the Anti-Drug Coalition, turned out to volunteer their time.

They collected essentials like backpacks, folders and crayons, along with monetary donations.

"We could not do it without their help. For one, the manpower of it that they bring is insane. I mean, they just help so much in collecting all this stuff and getting it to where it needs to go," said Sharon Brooks, Family Resource Center Coordinator. "Last year -- we were able with the donations that we received -- we were able to get to almost the very last month of school."

KSP troopers in Barren County also hosted a Cram the Cruiser event for local schools at the Cave City Dollar General Store off of Highway 90.