KSP hosting "Coffee with a Cop" events for national holiday

Kentucky State Police is hosting a number of "Coffee with a Cop" events across the Commonwealth, in accordance with the national holiday this Wednesday.

Muhlenberg County deputies will join troopers at an event in Central City October 1, a day ahead of National CWAC Day. They'll be available at Coffee Central from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Troopers from Post 15 will meet at Hardee's in Columbia Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The gathering in Elizabethtown is also Wednesday. Troopers from Post 4 will be at the McDonalds at Towne Mall starting at 8:30 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are participating in National CWAC Day to give the public a chance to talk about issues and get to know those that serve the community.