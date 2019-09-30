KSP hosting "Coffee with a Cop" events for national holiday

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 5:39 AM, Sep 30, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -- Kentucky State Police is hosting a number of "Coffee with a Cop" events across the Commonwealth, in accordance with the national holiday this Wednesday.

Muhlenberg County deputies will join troopers at an event in Central City October 1, a day ahead of National CWAC Day. They'll be available at Coffee Central from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Troopers from Post 15 will meet at Hardee's in Columbia Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The gathering in Elizabethtown is also Wednesday. Troopers from Post 4 will be at the McDonalds at Towne Mall starting at 8:30 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are participating in National CWAC Day to give the public a chance to talk about issues and get to know those that serve the community.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus