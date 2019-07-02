KSP increases traffic enforcement during July 4th holiday

Beginning July 3 through July 5, Kentucky State Police will be taking part in a national effort to increase officer presence on the Interstate and U.S. highways.

Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) is targeting the Juy 4th holiday as a high crash period, where troopers will focus on keeping the roads safe during the holiday traffic.

High emphasis will be placed on all traffice violations including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, impaired/distracted driving and commercial vehicle enforcement.

"KSP is committed to protecting travelers on our roadways, and troopers will be working vigilantly this Fourth of July holiday to keep impaired and dangerous drivers off the roa," said KSP spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson. "We are urging all drivers to do their part to keep our roads safe by obeying Kentucky traffic laws, operating their vehicle with courtesy, and being aware of others while driving."

KSP offers several tips for safety awareness on the roads during the Fourth of July holiday:

Slow down - especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations

Buckle Up - Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It’s the law.

Move Over for first responders - Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it’s impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. KSP says failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.

Eliminate distractions while driving - stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.