KSP investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Powell County

Kentucky State Police responded to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Powell County.

The fatal shooting happened just outside of Clay City Tuesday night.

Trooper Scott Ferrell said Powell County deputies were attempting to find a vehicle involved in a prior chase. An off-duty deputy found the vehicle on Ashley Hollow Road.

The deputy approached the driver and there was a struggle during which the driver tried to disarm the deputy, Ferrell said.

The deputy then shot the driver, who was pronounced deceased by the coroner. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.

KSP's Critical Response Team took over the investigation.