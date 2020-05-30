5-year-old girl killed in Oak Grove accident

Updated: Sat 10:29 AM, May 30, 2020

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) -- Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville was contacted by Oak Grove Police Department to investigate a fatal collision on May 29.

Preliminary investigation revealed two female juveniles, ages 5 and 11, were attempting to cross Pembroke Oak Grove Road when they stepped into the path of a 1992 Dodge Dakota pickup towing a trailer.

The operator of the Dodge was Wanda Sydnor, age 63, of Russellville, Ky.

Both juveniles were transported by EMS to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in Fort Campbell.

The 11-year-old being treated for injuries she received to her legs. The 5-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

 
