KSP investigating Muhlenberg County fatal collision

The Kentucky State Police investigated a fatal collision Monday morning in South Carrollton.

KSP said a 2010 Nissan Sentra, driven by 53-year-old Karen Leach, of Greenville, was driving northbound on US-431 when a 2012 Dodge Town and Country, driven by 48-year-old Thomas Simpson, of Central City, crossed into the northbound lane for an unknown reason while traveling southbound, hitting the Sentra head on.

Both vehicles went off the northbound shoulder where they came to final rest.

Leach was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner's Office. Her passenger, 79-year-old Linda Embry, of Greenville, was flown by PHI Air Medical to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

Simpson was uninjured in the accident.

KSP continues to investigate.