KSP investigating fatal father-son shooting in Muhlenberg County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday at around 5:22 p.m.

KSP says they responded to a call of a shooting that occurred around the 3000 block of State Route 176 in Muhlenberg County.

After further investigation, KSP says 70-year-old George Cundiff was in a domestic altercation with his son, 42-year-old Christopher Cundiff.

During the altercation George Cundiff shot Christopher Cundiff, who was transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the hospital due to his wounds.

George Cundiff was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he is charged with Murder-Domestic Violence.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Post 2 Madisonville.