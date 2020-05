The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Muhlenberg County.

KSP were contacted just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday about the fire on Park Street in Central City.

KSP arson investigators and Post 2 detectives responded to the scene, where they discovered 30-year-old Brittany Michelle Dukes was in the home when the fire started.

Brittany Dukes was pronounced deceased on scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.