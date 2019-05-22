KSP investigating fatal house fire in Hopkins County

Updated: Wed 9:11 AM, May 22, 2019

NEBO, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Monday night Kentucky State Police responded to a house fire at on Nebo Road in Nebo.

Police say the home owner, 66-year-old William Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

 